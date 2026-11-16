The UK government plans to deprive people whose asylum or immigration applications have been refused of a notice period before enforced removal after appeal procedures have been exhausted. According to The Guardian, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has tabled a corresponding amendment to the immigration and asylum bill being considered by parliament.

Currently, enforced returns of rejected applicants are possible only after at least five working days’ notice. This period gives people an opportunity to pursue other legal procedures or prepare for removal. The proposed changes would allow immigration officers to detain and remove such people without further notice.

Six-month period for removals

The UK Home Office said that after the five-day period is abolished, officials will have up to six months to remove people whose asylum or immigration applications have been refused without having to issue a new notice.

Exceptions to the current rule already exist, including when removal was disrupted by a person’s actions or when a flight was cancelled because of bad weather. In such cases, another removal attempt is possible without a new notice within 21 days. The bill proposes extending this period to six months. The House of Commons is due to return to consideration of the document at the report stage and third reading on 17 November.

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Reaction from human rights organisations

Refugee Council external affairs director Imran Hussain criticised the initiative, saying that removals with such short notice would cause people unnecessary anxiety. He also stressed that voluntary return, in his words, is more effective and less costly to taxpayers than enforced removal.

Asylum Matters executive director Louise Calvey said that 63% of the population do not have access to a legal aid provider for asylum cases. According to her, due to the complexity of the system, some people may not have received proper advice during their initial application, and subsequent applications by some of them may prove to be well-founded.

The government says the changes follow Denmark’s approach, where the number of migrants awaiting removal fell from more than 2,185 at the end of 2020 to fewer than 1,000 at the end of 2025. As of 30 June 2026, 40,168 people in the UK were awaiting an initial decision on an asylum application, while the number of refused applications in the same month exceeded 90,000.

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