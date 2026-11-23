Britain’s National Health Service has begun inviting nearly 700,000 women to take part in a three-year breast cancer screening study using artificial intelligence. The NHS called the project the world’s largest trial of its kind, Anadolu Agency reports.

Testing AI during mammography

The study is intended to determine whether artificial intelligence tools can improve the early detection of breast cancer and reduce the workload of specialist clinicians. The AI system will be used to assist medical staff in analysing images obtained during routine mammography examinations.

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Funding and participants

The UK government is funding the £10 million, or $13.1 million, trial through the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

The study is led by the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in cooperation with NHS England. NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, Peter Johnson, said AI tools could help detect more cancer cases earlier and free up doctors’ time to provide cancer care and treatment.

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