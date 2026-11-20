The United Kingdom has preliminarily agreed to increase to 100,000 per year the number of young EU citizens who will be able to come to the country under a youth mobility programme. As The Independent reports, this provision is being discussed as part of a new package of arrangements between London and Brussels.

New programme parameters

According to the outlet, which cites The Guardian, the programme participant limit could rise from the current 50,000–80,000 to 100,000 people. The sides have also preliminarily agreed to raise the maximum age of participants from 30 to 31.

The number of young Britons who will be able to use similar opportunities in EU countries is expected to be at least the same. At the same time, some states, including Germany, may accept an unlimited number of British participants each year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations ahead of the summit

The UK prime minister's office said that negotiations with the EU are continuing until the very last moment. If an agreement is concluded, the government plans to submit the relevant legislation to parliament next week.

The sides are also coordinating details of the United Kingdom's role in shaping future European rules on food and agriculture. Sources said that London is still resisting EU pressure over tuition fees for European students who will come to the country under the mobility programme.

Along with the youth mobility arrangement, agreements on food and energy are expected to be signed. At the same time, animal welfare advocates fear that the food agreement could prevent the United Kingdom from introducing a ban on foie gras imports.

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