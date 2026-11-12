The UK government will seek closer cooperation in areas where the benefits for businesses and consumers outweigh the costs at the UK-EU summit next week. This was stated by British Finance Minister John Healey, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Agreements after Brexit

According to Healey, the government will seek agreements in areas where cooperation with the European Union could benefit companies and consumers. The minister noted that during the negotiations, the British authorities would assess the balance between the potential benefits and costs of such agreements.

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Food and agriculture

Among the areas in which Britain seeks to reach agreements, Healey named food and agriculture. He said that agreements in these areas could reduce bureaucratic procedures, cut business costs and help lower prices for consumers.

The BBC asked the minister whether attempts to improve relations with the EU after Brexit would create new uncertainty. In response, Healey stressed that the British government seeks agreements precisely in areas where their advantages would outweigh the costs associated with them.

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