The UK government has appointed Madeleine Alessandri as special representative for climate security. Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce the decision, described as the world’s first appointment of its kind, at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, The Guardian reports.

Alessandri, who chairs the UK’s Joint Intelligence Committee, will advise the government on national security risks related to climate change. The committee oversees the work of MI5 and MI6.

Addressing risks before a crisis

According to Alessandri, climate change and nature loss are increasingly affecting the security environment in which the UK operates, intensifying pressure on resources, economies and communities around the world. She said she would work with partners in government and abroad to deepen understanding of climate threats, strengthen resilience and improve preparedness for future challenges.

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At COP31, Andy Burnham is expected to confirm the UK’s intention to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The British side also plans to support the proposed target of 35% electrification by 2035 and an initiative to attract £5 billion in private financing for clean energy projects worldwide.

Intelligence warning

As the publication notes, the Joint Intelligence Committee, with Alessandri’s participation, prepared a classified report warning that within five years the UK could face national security consequences due to the destruction of ecosystems abroad. The report listed food shortages and rising food prices, mass migration, and conflicts between states possessing nuclear weapons among the possible consequences.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called the climate crisis one of the greatest threats to national security, including because of risks to food security, infrastructure and population displacement.

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