The UK government has confirmed that Palantir’s current contract to provide a data platform for the National Health Service (NHS) will remain in force until 2029. After that, the authorities plan to end the current agreement and award a new contract following a procurement procedure.

Politico reported this, citing Health Minister James Frith. According to him, the formal procurement procedure for the new contract is planned to begin in the second half of 2027. It is expected to last 18 months.

Procurement of a new contract

Frith called the extension of the agreement with Palantir until 2029 “a bridge, not the final destination.” He said the new procedure must include requirements for system interoperability, resilience and robust common standards.

The government seeks to restore public trust and expand opportunities for British sovereign technological capabilities. At the same time, companies from other countries will also be encouraged to take part in the tender. The minister did not specify whether Palantir would be able to bid for the new contract.

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Reducing dependence on a single supplier

According to Frith, the new approach should give the healthcare system more choice and resilience, reduce dependence on a single supplier and allow it to adapt to emerging technologies. He also mentioned investments in strategic technologies, changing the approach to procuring cutting-edge solutions, developing open standards and wider use of sovereign artificial intelligence alongside international developments.

Palantir’s contract with the NHS has drawn attention from activists, healthcare workers and members of parliament because of controversial views expressed by the company’s founders, as well as concerns about dependence on a single supplier. Over the past year, two parliamentary committees have called for the agreement to be terminated.

A Palantir spokesperson described the decision as positive for patients and the NHS. He said the company would strengthen its support for the service and expand its investment in the UK over the next two years.

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