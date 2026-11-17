Great Britain is promoting the idea of small global levies on industries that pollute the environment at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The funds are proposed to be directed toward climate initiatives in developing countries that are suffering the most from the effects of climate change, OilPrice reports.

An idea for climate finance

According to the publication, a draft summit declaration seen by Bloomberg may mention the possibility of using “small levies” to raise climate finance. The document’s text refers to the potential of innovative approaches that would complement existing sources of public and private financing.

The draft declaration also calls for a shift from repeated and gradual responses to crises toward sustained resilience-building and proactive financing commensurate with the scale of the challenge.

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Britain’s and the UN’s position

Great Britain intends to continue advancing the discussion on levies on polluting industries until 2027, when it will chair the Group of Twenty. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the start of COP31 that a windfall tax on fossil fuels could help pay for the energy transition and protect families from the next price shock.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the summit that the country seeks to demonstrate leadership on global climate issues, remains committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and to working with partners on their climate goals.

Negotiations in Antalya

Negotiations at the summit, which is due to end on Friday, remain difficult. According to Bloomberg, a commitment to more active electrification, which is a priority for Turkey as the host country, may not be adopted because large developing countries are unwilling to support firm wording.

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