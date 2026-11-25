The United Kingdom is advancing a plan to expand the BBC iPlayer streaming platform, which could open it up to advertising and programmes from other British broadcasters. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing two informed sources.

According to the sources, this would require a technological upgrade of iPlayer costing tens of millions of pounds sterling. It could allow the service to display advertising alongside content from other broadcasters, including Channel 4. The BBC’s current charter prohibits the corporation from placing advertising around its own content.

White paper on the BBC Charter

The proposal is expected to be included in a white paper on renewing the BBC Charter, which the government is due to present by the end of the year. The document is intended to set out the government’s position on the public broadcaster’s funding, governance and powers from 2028.

The BBC’s current funding model is based on a licence fee paid by households that watch television. Last year, the UK government considered allowing advertising around older BBC iPlayer content. According to one source, investment in the upgrade could be provided by the BBC’s commercial arm, with the costs subsequently recouped through payments from third-party content providers.

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Possible joint broadcaster platform

An upgraded iPlayer could also integrate content from UKTV, a commercial broadcaster owned by the BBC that operates the advertising-funded channels U&Drama and U&Dave. In the future, other broadcasters, including ITV, could potentially join the platform.

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the government encourages public service broadcasters to enter strategic partnerships where these benefit audiences and the sustainability of the media system. However, no final decisions have yet been made on reforming the licence fee.

The BBC and Channel 4 have already discussed the possibility of hosting Channel 4 content on iPlayer. Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon described the idea as worth exploring but stressed the need to agree the details, including how advertising would work. According to UK regulator Ofcom, in July, 26% of viewers in the United Kingdom primarily chose Netflix, while 25% chose the BBC.

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