In the United Kingdom, closed security briefings are being held on November 24 and 25 for executives of companies in the defence sector and critical national infrastructure. The meetings in Whitehall are taking place after the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), which is part of MI5, warned British businesses supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they had become targets of the Russian state. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Advice for companies

The briefings are led by defence and security ministers with the participation of senior representatives of the UK intelligence community. On Tuesday, Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandher-Jones held a meeting with executives of defence companies, while on Wednesday Security Minister Dan Jarvis is due to convene leaders of critical infrastructure.

Participants will receive recommendations on protecting personnel, technology, sites and supply chains. The proposed measures include reducing their digital presence, improving the detection and reporting of hostile intelligence activity, and identifying and protecting critical assets.

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Statements on the threat of sabotage

The British government stated that there has recently been an increase in attempted sabotage against facilities linked to the defence industry in Europe. According to the authorities, Russia, the aggressor state, and structures affiliated with it use cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation to disrupt the work of organisations and undermine trust.

British authorities also reported measures to protect critical infrastructure and defence companies, including with the involvement of specialist police, the National Cyber Security Centre and the NPSA. In September, the Crown Prosecution Service charged a UK citizen under the National Security Act: according to its version, he allegedly prepared an act of sabotage and received instructions from a person believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps.

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