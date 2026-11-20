Great Britain and the European Union are preparing an agreement on food, plants and animals that is expected to significantly ease the operation of the so-called Irish Sea border for Northern Ireland. The agreement is expected to be confirmed in Brussels during a meeting between UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, BBC News reports.

After Brexit, Northern Ireland continued to follow EU rules on agri-food goods, while the rest of the United Kingdom moved away from them. The new agreement provides for the entire United Kingdom to once again align standards in this area with EU rules.

Port checks may end

If the agreement is concluded, food products, plants and animals transported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will no longer require checks at ports. The volume of accompanying documents is also expected to decrease, although they will not disappear entirely.

The Irish Sea border emerged after the UK-EU Brexit agreement in 2019. It was revised in 2023 and is now known as the Windsor Framework. This mechanism provides for checks and controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom to ensure they meet EU standards.

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According to BBC News, the future arrangement will resemble Switzerland's model of relations with the EU. Switzerland is not an EU member, but it almost fully complies with its rules for agri-food products. This approach provides for the dynamic alignment of legislation with changes in EU law and oversight by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Customs declarations will remain

The agreement may virtually remove controls over product standards, but it will not abolish the customs border. Companies in Great Britain will still have to submit customs declarations to transport goods to Northern Ireland, and errors in documents may cause delays.

The Democratic Unionist Party, the Ulster Unionist Party and the Traditional Unionist Voice party criticized the UK government for refusing to block updates to EU customs rules in force in Northern Ireland. At the same time, an agreement on reconnecting the EU and UK electricity systems will not be included in the current package and remains under negotiation.

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