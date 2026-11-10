In Brussels, the United Kingdom and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to fully, timely and faithfully implement the Withdrawal Agreement on the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU. The sides agreed on this position during a meeting of the Joint Committee on the agreement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Citizens’ rights

The meeting was co-chaired by UK Minister for Intergovernmental and European Relations Hamish Falconer and European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič. They reviewed progress in implementing the agreement since the previous meeting, held on 2 February 2026.

In a joint statement, the sides emphasized the protection of citizens’ rights, which they described as a priority. The provisions of the agreement apply to nearly 6 million EU citizens and 1 million UK citizens. The sides also pointed to the importance of a smooth transition for these individuals from temporary to permanent residence during 2027.

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The co-chairs agreed to step up work on addressing structural issues that affect citizens’ daily lives. These include the protection of rights to residence, employment, travel, social benefits and legal protection.

Windsor Framework

The UK and European sides also reaffirmed their intention to implement all provisions of the Windsor Framework. The statement noted that it plays a fundamental role in preventing the emergence of a hard border on the island of Ireland, protecting the interests of Northern Ireland residents and businesses, and safeguarding the EU single market.

The sides agreed to accelerate the introduction of safeguards for the protection of the European Union’s single market in all areas. They also agreed to continue implementing the Withdrawal Agreement in parallel with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the recent agreement on Gibraltar. The meeting took place ahead of the EU-UK summit scheduled for 20 November.

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