The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia deepened defence-industrial cooperation during a meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee at the Lancaster House residence in London. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the sides discussed priority areas of practical cooperation in industry.

Meeting in London

The meeting was co-chaired by UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard and Bandar Al-Khorayef. The UK Ministry of Defence said the talks continued the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries, which is to develop from the traditional customer-supplier model into a long-term industrial partnership.

The committee meets twice a year. It involves senior officials from both countries, who review work on defence-industrial cooperation and agree practical priorities.

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Air defence support

The UK Ministry of Defence also reported that it had recently provided Saudi Arabia with additional defence support. This includes assistance in air defence and air-to-air refuelling for defensive operations by the Saudi air force. According to the ministry, this is intended to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from Houthi attacks in the region.

Cooperation between the countries covers air defence, training, military-to-military engagement and the development of defence capabilities. In industry, the sides are working on standards, supply chain integration and capability development. The British contribution also includes existing air defence support and personnel helping defend against missile and drone attacks.

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