The United Kingdom has signed a £142 million contract to procure REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles designed to search for and assist in neutralizing sea mines. As the UK Ministry of Defence reports, the new vehicles are intended to strengthen the Royal Navy’s ability to protect vital sea routes and support freedom of navigation.

Mine searches without risks to crews

The unmanned vehicles are manufactured by HII. They are planned to be used to survey potentially mined areas before crewed ships approach. The UK Ministry of Defence said this would allow sailors to remain farther from the immediate threat and make mine-search operations safer, faster and more flexible.

REMUS 620 can travel at speeds of up to eight knots, dive to depths of up to 600 metres and operate for up to 110 hours during a single mission. The vehicles will operate with UK-developed SeeByte SeeTrack and Neptune software, which is already used by the Royal Navy.

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Contract and development of a hybrid fleet

The contract, awarded to HII following an international competition, covers underwater vehicles, equipment and support services. According to the ministry, the deal will also support jobs in the United Kingdom, including in Portchester.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the investment is intended to strengthen the protection of freedom of navigation, which is important for the country’s security and economy. The procurement is part of the Hybrid Navy concept, under which traditional crewed ships will increasingly operate alongside autonomous and remotely operated systems in the air, on the sea surface and underwater.

Under the Defence Investment Plan, the UK government plans to spend more than £5 billion on autonomous systems by 2030. Earlier, the United Kingdom and Norway signed a £90 million agreement for three new carrier ships for mine-countermeasure operations.

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