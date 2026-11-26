The UK Ministry of Defence has concluded a Gateway Agreement worth about £8 billion with British company Babcock. The five-year contract is intended to transform the system for maintaining nuclear submarines and critical services at naval bases in order to remove bottlenecks and increase the availability of submarines for operations.

As the UK Ministry of Defence reported, the new contract model provides incentives for faster completion of work. The department expects submarines to spend less time in maintenance and more time available for Royal Navy tasks, including those related to commitments to NATO and AUKUS, as well as patrols as part of nuclear deterrence.

Jobs and suppliers

Under the agreement, around 3,000 highly skilled jobs are planned to be created, mainly in Plymouth, Clyde and Bristol. Around 2,500 places for apprentices and graduates are also envisaged. The contract is expected to support another 8,500 existing jobs at submarine maintenance facilities at the Devonport and Clyde bases.

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The contract provides for around £2.4 billion in spending on the broader UK supply chain, of which approximately £1 billion is to be directed to small and medium-sized enterprises. Babcock Chief Executive Harry Holt said the agreement should help increase submarine availability and develop the skills, infrastructure and industrial capabilities needed to support the submarine fleet.

Investment in naval bases

The agreement is being implemented alongside the £26 billion, ten-year Project Royal Oak programme. It provides for the modernisation of infrastructure and accommodation at the Devonport, Clyde and Portsmouth bases to turn them into facilities ready to carry out combat tasks.

At the Clyde base, Programme Euston plans to establish resilient engineering capabilities for maintaining submarines out of the water by the 2030s. According to the ministry, these capabilities will be provided by British industry for the technical support of the current and future fleet of nuclear submarines.

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