In the United Kingdom, companies can apply for government grants of up to £45 million to establish new plants producing explosives, propellant charges and other energetic materials for munitions. The UK Ministry of Defence announced the opening of the first capital grant window under the relevant programme.

Production capacity

The programme is intended to help restore the national production base for critical defence materials and strengthen supply-chain resilience. The Ministry of Defence said that increasing domestic production would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and help replenish stocks more quickly and increase munitions output.

The grants are part of the government's £1.5 billion commitment to establish a continuously operating munitions production chain. The government plans to support the creation of at least six new plants producing energetic materials and munitions across the country. More than 1,000 skilled jobs are expected to be created as part of the broader “factories of the future” initiative.

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Competition terms

The Ministry of Defence announced the launch of the first of three competitive investment windows. Individual grants will be awarded to successful projects subject to the availability of funds, a positive assessment of value for money, and appropriate due diligence.

Applicants must demonstrate military relevance, technical feasibility, commercial viability and deliverability of their projects, as well as compliance with environmental, regulatory and safety requirements. They must also demonstrate the ability to attract private investment and ensure the long-term operation of production facilities. The programme was preceded by 24 studies of potential sites for plants. Applications will be accepted until 8 January 2027, with two further investment windows expected during 2027.

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