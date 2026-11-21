For the first time, the United Kingdom has publicly confirmed conducting offensive cyber operations against Russia, the aggressor state, China, Iran and North Korea. This was confirmed in an interview with Sky News by General Rob Magowan, head of the UK Cyber and Specialist Operations Command.

Operations against state adversaries

As Anadolu Agency reports, Britain’s National Cyber Force is carrying out offensive missions against state adversaries amid growing cyber threats. Magowan confirmed that these forces conduct offensive operations.

According to him, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea pose a threat to the British way of life and themselves conduct operations in cyberspace. The general said these countries must understand the possible consequences of such actions.

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Work of the National Cyber Force

Magowan also said that the National Cyber Force works against organized crime groups and people who cause harm online, including to children. According to him, the structure can gain insight into an adversary’s architecture and networks in order to conduct operations within such networks.

The statement came after King Charles officially opened the National Cyber Force’s new headquarters in Samlesbury, Lancashire, this week. Details of the unit’s operations are largely classified, and much of its work is carried out at British facilities, including Ribble House in Samlesbury.

Magowan described the cyber threat to Britain as significant and said the country’s offensive capabilities provide military response options to emerging threats.

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