Britain bans possession of some extreme pornography — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, rules have come into force banning the publication or possession of pornographic material depicting strangulation, incest, including involving certain non-blood relatives, as well as adults acting out fantasies about sex with people under the age of 16. Police are also involving specialist charities and partner services amid a growing number of teenagers linked to online child sexual abuse material, The Guardian reports.

Rising number of arrests

Detective Sarah Turner from West Mercia Police’s child crime investigation unit said that monitoring compliance with the new rules would be difficult. According to her, the word “teen” is one of the popular search terms in pornography, while substantial demand for such content blurs boundaries.

Unit head Gerard Smith stressed that law enforcement officers must focus on distributors in order to prevent illegal material from spreading at the source. Every month, police in England and Wales arrest around 1,000 people, mostly men, for online child sexual offences. According to Smith, the number of such arrests is rising significantly.

Supporting children without criminalisation

West Mercia police are considering a pilot programme under which civilian specialists would visit children who view illegal material. Smith said that several police forces are studying this approach following the successful Solah project in Surrey. According to him, police do not seek to criminalise children if there are no aggravating circumstances, including coercing others.

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Durham University law professor Clare McGlynn called on the government to clearly explain that the legislative changes should primarily concern cleaning pornography platforms of particularly dangerous content. She expressed concern over misinformation claiming that the law supposedly provides for monitoring the contents of personal phones.

Regulator Ofcom said that new obligations for technology companies regarding such content will take effect after codes of practice and guidance are updated. The regulator is preparing consultations on these changes for the first half of 2027.

Vicky Young of the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, which runs the Stop It Now helpline for people trying to stop viewing child sexual abuse material, supported the ban. According to her, thousands of people who contacted the helpline said that extreme pornography had played a role in their progression to viewing illegal sexual images of children.

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