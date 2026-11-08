The United Kingdom has introduced the Be Ready campaign, which advises citizens to prepare for 72 hours of self-sufficiency in the event of an emergency, including a climate crisis, cyber outages or threats from hostile states. CBC World reports.

This is the country’s first nationwide civil preparedness campaign since 1980. At that time, amid the Cold War, British authorities distributed the Protect and Survive programme on what to do in the event of a nuclear strike. Its recommendations prompted ridicule and distrust, as many Britons believed it was impossible to protect oneself from a thermonuclear attack.

Preparedness without intimidation

Disaster recovery specialist Lucy Easthope said that emergency response planning experts had long been expecting such recommendations. According to her, society needs a sense of confidence rather than alarming messages. She positively assessed the fact that the British campaign is not built on intimidation.

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Other European countries have also updated or introduced public guidance. Sweden advises keeping supplies for seven days, Germany for up to ten days, while the United Kingdom, like Canada, has chosen a benchmark of three days without access to usual services.

Concerns over cyberattacks

The campaign emerged amid reports of possible cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration equipment in several European countries, as well as attempts to raise temperatures in French refrigerators containing donor blood supplies. Some Britons reacted to the calls skeptically, but these incidents prompted some of them to reconsider their attitude toward stockpiling supplies.

Richard Horne, head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, called the situation a moment of urgency. The centre believes that within two years, AI-enabled malware is highly likely to be used for attacks on British power plants, airports and hospitals. Horne also said there have been constant attempts to penetrate military networks; according to him, these included hybrid campaigns by the Russian Federation, the aggressor state.

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