The United Kingdom has successfully launched the military satellite Titania into orbit, which is intended to expand the Armed Forces’ ability to monitor military activity on Earth from space. The launch took place last month, the UK Ministry of Defence reported.

The second satellite of the ISTARI programme

Titania became the second satellite in the UK’s military orbital constellation after Tyche, which was launched in October. The spacecraft will be operated by UK Space Command as part of the ISTARI programme, which provides for the creation of satellites and ground systems for space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The satellite weighs about 100 kilograms and is roughly the size of a washing machine. It orbits Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of 27,000 kilometres per hour. Titania was designed and built in Hampshire through a partnership between the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Dstl, and BAE Systems. The contract was worth £9.5 million.

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Testing of Inaros sensors

At the same time, the UK Ministry of Defence is launching the Inaros project, which will test a network of three ground-based neuromorphic sensors to monitor the movement of objects in space. The tests will take place at sites in the United Kingdom, Australia and British facilities in Cyprus.

The sensors were developed by the British-Australian company Optera in partnership with the National Security Strategic Investment Fund. The technology imitates biological processes by detecting changes in light and may be developed into an early warning system for unusual or potentially threatening activity near British satellites.

The UK’s defence investment plan provides for more than £3 billion in space defence capabilities over the next four years. Following Tyche and Titania, the Juno satellites involving SSTL and Oberon involving Airbus Defence and Space are expected to appear.

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