The UK Ministry of Defence has contacted about 100,000 military reservists, asking them to prepare for a possible call-up in wartime. Letters were sent to former personnel of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Updating reservists’ data

Recipients were asked to update their contact details and provide information about their current place of work and professional skills. According to the publication, these were the first such letters since the Cold War.

The initiative aims to enable the defence ministry to assess the experience and qualifications former military personnel have gained since leaving active service and improve the country’s ability to mobilize them in an emergency. The regular British Army numbers about 73,000 personnel.

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Training and NATO security

Reservists were also invited to voluntarily take part in military training and exercises, including the NATO Steadfast Defender exercise planned for spring 2027. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting called these measures a necessary precaution due to the more challenging security situation for Britain and its NATO allies.

The initiative came after Streeting warned that Britain needs to be ready for war by 2030 because of Russia’s build-up of military capabilities — an aggressor state — and the intensification of its hybrid actions against NATO members. British officials stressed that the letters are not an order for immediate mobilization.

Earlier in November, Britain also announced plans to invest £90 million in drones, sensors and artificial intelligence systems to counter Russian underwater threats and protect critical infrastructure in the North Atlantic.

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