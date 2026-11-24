UK police will test new equipment in London to detect drones’ digital identifiers. It is intended to help law enforcement more accurately track drone activity near airports, stadiums and other sensitive sites, The National reports.

Expanding the detection range

Current digital identifiers make it possible to identify a drone and its location, but they can usually only be detected within a limited range. The new equipment is expected to improve the accuracy and range of such detection, allowing police to build a more complete picture of drone flights over the capital.

£2 million, or about $2.6 million, has been allocated for the trial. The technology could subsequently be used to counter unauthorized flights near airports and other important sites. The publication mentions an October incident in which an aircraft near Heathrow Airport encountered an illegally launched drone.

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Safety at mass events

The new tools are also expected to strengthen security at concerts, football matches and festivals, as police will be better able to detect, identify and respond to potentially dangerous drone activity. This comes amid concerns about the illegal use of drones during major public events: last month, a drone disrupted an Arsenal match, while more than 10 drones were seized during Oasis concerts last year.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said dangerous drones can disrupt mass events and create security risks. According to her, the investment is intended to strengthen protection and support the British drone technology sector, which the government estimates could add up to £103 billion to the country’s economy over the next 25 years.

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