The UK Maritime Trade Operations service (UKMTO) reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. A map attached to the warning marked an area near the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran. As Anadolu Agency reports, UKMTO received information about the incident from a company security officer.

Time and area of the incident

UKMTO said the incident occurred at 14:25 GMT on November 22. The service did not identify the tanker or specify which military forces were involved in the incident. The circumstances of the event were also not disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation ongoing

UKMTO said that authorities were aware of the situation and that relevant investigations were ongoing. The service advised vessels to check the latest maritime security information and take into account changes in the operational situation. The agency provided no further details about the incident.

Read us on