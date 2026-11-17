British tobacco company Imperial Brands, based in Bristol, plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting programme and broader use of technology, including artificial intelligence. As The Guardian reports, the company is set to cut 2,100 positions this year and another 2,100 to 2,500 by the end of 2030.

Job cuts and savings

Imperial Brands employs around 25,000 people worldwide. The company closed a factory in Langenhagen, Germany, and sold another facility in Taiwan, resulting in the loss of 700 jobs. It is also holding consultations on planned cuts in several countries. The current cuts will affect a small number of employees in the United Kingdom.

Chief executive Lukas Paravicini described the changes as part of the business transformation. By 2030, Imperial Brands aims to save at least £320 million annually. According to him, the company seeks to become more agile, more data-driven, closer to consumers and more efficient.

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Transition to new products

Against the backdrop of declining cigarette sales volumes, the group is shifting its business towards e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and oral nicotine. Imperial Brands owns the Davidoff, John Player Special, Golden Virginia, Rizla and Blu brands.

For the year to 30 September, the company's total revenue fell by 1.5% to £31.7 billion, while pre-tax profit declined by 12.1% to £2.7 billion. At the same time, net tobacco revenue in key markets rose by 1.7%: a 5.1% price increase offset a 3.4% decline in sales volumes.

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