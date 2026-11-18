A small study in England has found that some patients taking appetite-suppressing medications, including Wegovy and Mounjaro, may not be getting enough energy and essential nutrients. News-Medical reports, citing a publication in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

The study involved 14 patients from a single general practice: 10 received the medications privately, while another four received them through the UK National Health Service. Participants reconstructed their diets for the previous two days using the validated myfood24 food diary.

Low energy intake

Average daily energy intake was 1,231 kcal, or 58.5% of the estimated sex-adjusted requirement. Three participants consumed less than 800 kcal per day, while more than half of the group consumed less than two-thirds of their estimated energy requirement.

Researchers assessed intake of 28 nutrients. In 10 participants, intake of at least some of these nutrients was below two-thirds of the recommended amount. At the same time, average protein intake exceeded recommendations and reached 153% of the norm; it was below the recommended level in only one participant.

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Fibre and vitamin D

More than three-quarters of participants consumed less than two-thirds of the recommended amount of fibre and vitamin D, while half had insufficient iron intake. Eight people did not reach two-thirds of the norm for at least three of six key nutrients: fibre, iron, vitamin D, potassium, protein and magnesium. One participant did not reach this threshold for all six indicators.

All 14 participants consumed less than the recommended 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day. The average share of energy from ultra-processed foods was 33%, but figures varied significantly: for one participant, such foods accounted for 84% of all energy intake.

Lack of dietary support

Participants linked reduced food intake to appetite suppression and reported a lack of regular medical support. Some reported dizziness and low blood pressure, as well as nausea or diarrhoea that affected social eating. Two participants were surprised by the extent of the reduction in calorie intake, which they realised only after completing the diary.

The authors stressed that this was an observational study with a small sample from a single practice in an affluent area, so it does not prove a causal relationship and its findings cannot automatically be extended to all patients. At the same time, the results point to possible gaps in nutritional monitoring during therapy with appetite-suppressing medications.

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