The UK Parliament’s Transport Committee said that the British government has not substantiated the need for a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport. MPs also consider unproven the government’s claim that expanding the airport is critically important for national economic growth, AeroTime reports.

Comments on the government plan

On November 26, 2026, the committee published its conclusions on the draft National Policy Statement on Heathrow expansion after five weeks of gathering evidence and closely reviewing the plans. The report criticized the absence of an overall aviation development strategy and called for a more detailed definition of the project’s full range of benefits and costs.

Committee chair Ruth Cadbury said that plans for the third runway should currently be paused and that the government should return to refining the project. According to her, the Department for Transport appears not to have had sufficient time to prepare the most comprehensive economic analysis. She also said that the recent evidence from the Climate Change Committee on the third runway’s climate impact was something the government could not ignore.

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Cost of expansion

MPs considered 90 written submissions and heard from community representatives, the aviation industry, academics, local authorities, economists, the Climate Change Committee, the proponents of two third-runway options, and the aviation minister. Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye was among the participants in the discussion.

Under the draft government document, the expansion is to be assessed against four criteria: economic growth, climate, air quality, and noise. The committee noted that GDP modelling commissioned by the Department for Transport showed substantially lower results than previous estimates and only relatively modest additional growth. Airlines generally supported the expansion but stressed its affordability. The committee expressed concern that higher charges for carriers would ultimately affect passengers. MPs advised the government to provide a thorough analysis of gaps in the draft, strengthen checks on air quality and noise, and determine costs for airlines and passengers as well as public transport development plans.

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