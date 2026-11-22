In the United Kingdom, the amount of money taxpayers hold in offshore accounts in tax havens has exceeded £1tn for the first time. Between 2022 and 2024, the value of balances in such accounts rose by 10%, according to the latest available data from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Offshore accounts and taxes

As The Guardian reports, the agency’s data was obtained by the TaxWatch think tank through freedom of information requests. The list of jurisdictions in the data is based on a list previously compiled by researchers at the European Tax Observatory. It includes Hong Kong, Jersey, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Panama, among others.

A significant share of the funds in offshore accounts may be properly declared to the UK tax authority. At the same time, according to the publication, substantial sums remain difficult to trace and to collect unpaid taxes from.

HMRC collected an average of £125m a year in previously unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from offshore accounts, including those held in tax havens. The agency had previously estimated unpaid taxes across all offshore accounts at £200m–£700m a year.

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Identification issues

According to TaxWatch estimates, around one-fifth of offshore accounts held by UK taxpayers were registered through the CRS automatic exchange of financial information system without a unique taxpayer identifier. Banks and financial institutions are required to collect such identifiers, but their absence makes it more difficult to match undeclared accounts with specific taxpayers.

TaxWatch director Mike Lewis said that the new plan to strengthen enforcement of tax requirements for wealthy people and owners of offshore assets would require additional resources, expertise and time. According to him, most cases of tax evasion involve more complex structures than accounts automatically reported to the tax authority.

HMRC said it had stepped up its work on the most complex offshore risks and was recruiting a further 400 staff to tackle tax non-compliance among wealthy taxpayers by 2030. The agency has also assigned dedicated tax compliance managers to more than 200 billionaires and expects to raise at least £500m as part of a broader target of securing £10bn in additional tax revenues by 2030.

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