In the United Kingdom, boxer Tyson Fury said that shortly after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. As BBC Sport reports, a diagnosis of bipolar disorder was also confirmed after he was discharged from hospital.

Hospitalisation in 2016

Fury and his wife Paris spoke about this period in a Netflix documentary that is due to be released on Friday. In June 2016, the boxer was hospitalised with a suspected heart attack. Doctors said that he had suffered an anxiety attack.

According to Fury, because of severe anxiety, he sought help from a psychiatrist in London. The boxer said he heard voices threatening to harm him and his family. He also recalled feeling as though the radio was speaking directly to him, and that in hospital he asked his wife to take him away because he believed the “Illuminati” posed a threat to him.

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The period after the title fight

After defeating Klitschko, Fury gained weight and, according to him, had problems with drug and alcohol addiction. He said he could not communicate normally with people because of the voices in his head that haunted him for several years.

The athlete called 2017 a turning point, when during a Halloween celebration he felt ashamed of his appearance and alcohol addiction. After that, he focused on his family and resumed training. In 2020, Fury again won the world champion title by defeating Deontay Wilder. He is now preparing for a fight against Anthony Joshua, scheduled for 11 December in Cardiff and to be broadcast on Netflix.

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