The United Kingdom’s Royal Navy is preparing a demonstration launch of Northrop Grumman’s Talon Blue jet drone from a British aircraft carrier in UK waters in 2027. The War Zone reported this, citing a company statement and remarks by First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins.

Northrop Grumman said it would work with the Royal Navy over the next 12 months to prepare for the future demonstration. According to Jenkins, the trials will take place under Project Vanquish and will include launching the aircraft from an aircraft carrier.

Preparing the demonstration

Jenkins announced the intention to launch Talon Blue during the International Maritime Power Conference in Norway, speaking aboard HMS Prince of Wales. It is one of two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in service with the Royal Navy.

He explained that the trials are intended to provide the navy with data to assess the safe and effective operation of unmanned combat aerial vehicles alongside the ship’s existing air wing. Jenkins also noted that the rapid adoption of new technologies involves certain risks.

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Project Vanquish

Project Vanquish, which Jenkins first announced in September 2025, envisages demonstrating the launch and recovery of a Tier 2 autonomous platform from an aircraft carrier without a catapult and arresting gear. Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers are short takeoff and vertical landing ships and are not equipped with such systems.

In British terminology, platforms of this class are intended to be relatively inexpensive for use in high-risk environments where they may not return, while retaining the ability to carry out relevant tasks. Talon Blue, which the US military has also designated YFQ-48A, made its first flight only last month.

The Royal Navy has already tested propeller-driven drones on Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, including General Atomics’ US-made Mojave and the Tekever AR5. Talon Blue has a jet engine and is a more advanced aircraft than these drones.

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