In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned technology companies that their AI agents may fall under financial regulation if they provide regulated services. In that case, companies should engage with the regulator, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Which services may be regulated

The FCA said that calling a business a technology provider is not enough to exempt it from financial regulation. Requirements may apply to products that include regulated services, including financial promotions, advice or payment services.

The regulator's statement was released shortly after Meta announced the launch of its personal AI agent Muse in the United Kingdom. According to the company, the tool can renew car insurance, seek refunds and make online purchases.

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Warnings for users

The FCA did not name specific companies in its statement. Meta did not immediately comment on Reuters' request. According to the report, Muse was downloaded more than 10 million times after its launch in the United States in September.

The regulator also urged users of AI agents to find out what protection they would have if something goes wrong. Separately, the FCA advised users to understand what information they share with such systems and whether it is safe to do so.

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