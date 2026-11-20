In the United Kingdom, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has launched an investigation after a patient discovered that her psychotherapist's detailed notes, including information about grief and trauma, had been uploaded to a system accessible to more than 100,000 National Health Service (NHS) staff. This was reported by The Guardian.

The woman, whom the publication calls Rosanna, saw the therapist's detailed notes on a computer screen during a visit to her general practitioner. She later found out through information access requests that her records had been viewed by staff who did not work at the hospital trust where she received treatment.

Records in the electronic system

The psychotherapist's notes were uploaded to the London Care Record, an electronic medical system to which up to 140,000 NHS staff have access. After this, Rosanna stopped receiving psychotherapy treatment for bipolar disorder at the South London and Maudsley NHS trust. According to her, she was left without specialist mental health support during a serious illness and after the death of one of her parents.

The trust said that intimate details of the sessions had not been shared. At the same time, in its response to the patient, it acknowledged that the “key content of the session” was automatically uploaded to the system and that highly private material may be shared in the context of treatment.

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Questions about consent and confidentiality

In September, Rosanna submitted a request for access to personal data to find out exactly what information had been shared, but had not received a response from the trust by the time of publication. She also expressed concern that psychotherapy records of other people, including children, may have been shared without patients' knowledge.

MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy asked the government about guidance for mental health trusts on sharing such data. Junior health minister James Frith replied that records related to direct care are shared on the basis of implied consent.

South London and Maudsley NHS chief medical officer Professor Derek Tracy apologised for delays in responding to the patient. According to him, clinicians can limit access to information to local trust teams and redact individual parts of records in order to combine the sharing of necessary medical data with privacy protection.

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