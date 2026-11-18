The UK Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has stated that Environment Minister Angela Eagle, her department and Natural England are breaching environmental legislation by failing to ensure adequate protection for wild birds. As The Guardian reports, the number of wild birds in Britain has fallen to its lowest level since records began.

According to new data, populations of 45% of 132 native bird species that breed in the country declined over a five-year period. The British Trust for Ornithology estimates that British landscapes have lost more than 73 million wild birds over the past five decades. The decline has affected, among others, swifts, turtle doves, tree sparrows, wood warblers and bullfinches.

Regulator's complaints

The OEP said Eagle had failed to meet requirements to establish new special protected areas for birds, expand existing such sites and add new species to the list of those under protection. In these areas, known as Special Protection Areas, birds and their habitats are legally protected.

The regulator also believes that Natural England has not taken the necessary measures to maintain or restore wild bird populations to an appropriate level and ensure sufficient habitats. Separately, the OEP pointed to the lack of a review of whether birds have sufficient area and diversity of habitats.

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Protected areas

England has 82 special protected areas for birds, as well as six cross-border and marine sites. According to the OEP, delays by officials have left a significant number of bird habitats without the necessary level of protection and increased the scale of measures needed to create an adequate network of such areas.

The UK government has made a legal commitment to expand protected areas as part of its goal to protect at least 30% of land and marine areas by 2030. At the same time, the latest statistics from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show that nearly half of bird species in the UK continue to decline in both the short and long term.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds called for the urgent creation of new and expansion of existing Special Protection Areas, as well as targeted measures for the Eurasian curlew, Eurasian bittern and hen harrier.

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