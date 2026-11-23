British chip developer Arm Holdings has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas through 2033. Starting December 1, he will also become deputy chairman of SoftBank Group.

Contract through 2033

Channel NewsAsia reported the contract extension. Haas has led Arm since 2022. In 2023, under his leadership, the company returned to the public market through a $65 billion listing on Nasdaq.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

“I have never been more confident about Arm’s future... I am fully committed to realizing Arm’s full potential for many years to come,” Haas said on Monday.

Processor architecture developer

Arm licenses processor designs used in smartphones, personal computers, servers, and connected devices. Before joining Arm in 2013, Haas worked at Nvidia, where he served as vice president and general manager of the computing products division.

Read us on