British trainer Paul Nicholls surpassed Martin Pipe's record for the number of wins among British trainers in jumps racing at Warwick. The record-breaking victory was delivered by Knappers Hill, which won the Denis O'Connell Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase.

Record-breaking victory

As Sky Sports News reports, Knappers Hill was ridden by jockey Sam Twiston-Davies. The horse raced in the colours of Paul Barber, a longtime friend and mentor of Nicholls. With this victory, Nicholls surpassed Pipe's tally of 3,930 wins.

Nicholls is a 14-time champion and has trained horses at Manor Farm Stables in Somerset since 1991. He initially rented the yard from Barber. The trainer noted that he had not expected at the start of his career to achieve such a number of wins.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next goal

According to Nicholls, the total number of wins by horses he has entered in various types of races is approaching 4,000. He also stressed that records may eventually be surpassed by other trainers.

Nicholls secured his first victory on 20 December 1991 at Hereford with Olveston, a horse named after the village where he grew up. The horse was co-owned by his father, Brian. Among the horses with which Nicholls achieved notable victories are Kauto Star, Big Buck's and Denman. In terms of champion trainer titles, he trails Pipe by one: Nicholls has 14, while Pipe has 15.

Read us on