British digital bank OakNorth has obtained a federal banking license in the United States, allowing it to acquire Community Unity Bank in Michigan. As CNBC reports, approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency was granted on November 19.

A condition for completing the deal is OakNorth’s injection of $80 million in capital. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. After that, the bank will be able to provide loans, take deposits, and offer other banking services in all 50 states.

Middle-market lending

OakNorth focuses on lending to companies in the lower end of the middle market with annual revenue of $5 million to $100 million. The bank provides such companies with loans ranging from $5 million to $50 million and does not compete directly for retail customers in the crowded US market.

OakNorth has operated in the United States since 2023 and has since extended around $3.5 billion in loans to US companies. In 2025, the United States accounted for 40% of the bank’s $12.4 billion in new loans. OakNorth CEO Rishi Khosla named commercial real estate lending as one of the promising growth areas in the United States.

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Regulatory requirements

According to CNBC, obtaining the license took OakNorth 20 months. To meet Federal Reserve requirements, the bank restructured its corporate ownership and moved its holding company from Jersey to the United Kingdom.

OakNorth said it became the first foreign digital bank to receive a full banking license in the United States. Jared Kushner’s private investment firm Affinity Partners acquired an 8% stake in OakNorth in 2025. Affinity Partners is backed, among others, by the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while SoftBank is also among the bank’s investors.

Other international fintech companies are also seeking banking licenses in the United States. Revolut and Brazil’s Nubank have already received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, while Dutch digital bank Bunq was denied in its repeat application in August.

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