Starting December 6, South Korean brokers are expected to offer retail investors near-round-the-clock trading in US stocks. They will combine Nasdaq’s extended 23-hour schedule with the alternative trading platform Blue Ocean, which will cover the remaining hour, Korea Herald reports.

New trading schedule

According to the publication, South Korean brokerage firms and the Korea Securities Depository are preparing for the transition. The depository is expected to ask its local custodian, Citibank, to strengthen monitoring and ensure uninterrupted settlements. At the same time, the depository expects the change to have a minimal impact on personnel costs and system operations.

Nasdaq’s extended session will begin at 9:00 p.m. US Eastern Time on Sunday, December 6, ahead of the next trading day. In South Korea, this will correspond to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7. The new regime will also apply to exchange-traded funds: NYSE Arca, which is part of NYSE Group and is one of the main ETF listing venues, will also extend trading to 23 hours a day.

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Demand for US stocks

South Korea stands out for the broad adoption of the new schedule: according to Korea Herald, all local brokers are expected to support it from the first day. A brokerage industry representative said that daytime trading, previously conducted through the alternative systems Blue Ocean, Bruce and Moon, will also cover the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Depending on their agreements, brokers will receive real-time market data from NYSE or Nasdaq.

South Korean investors’ interest in the US stock market remains significant. According to the Korea Securities Depository, over four trading days from November 2 to 6, their net purchases of US stocks amounted to $2.20 billion. This is higher than $1.96 billion in August and more than twice the September figure of $1 billion.

Competition with the local market

Shinhan Securities analyst Park Woo Yeol believes that 23-hour Nasdaq trading will intensify competition with the Kospi index, as the US market will also be open during daytime hours in South Korea. Korea Exchange, for its part, plans to gradually extend trading hours: by the end of 2027, the exchange intends to create IT infrastructure for a unified trading venue and initially introduce a premarket session for a 12-hour regime.

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