In Japan, brokerage firm Rakuten Securities reported a possible data leak involving 11.25 million client accounts. Personal, banking and other sensitive information may have been accessible in 4.47 million cases, The Japan Times reports.

What data may have been accessible

According to the company, unauthorized access occurred on November 11 through a test environment system, and the incident was detected on Monday. Data that may have become accessible to third parties include branch and client codes, login IDs, names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Information about employers, banks used for withdrawals and account numbers, annual income and financial assets may also have been at risk. At the same time, Rakuten said that passwords and PIN codes required for securities transactions were not compromised. At the time of publication, the company had not confirmed any unauthorized transaction related to the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company advises suspending transactions

Rakuten Securities advised users to temporarily suspend transactions and use of its services. The company is introducing FIDO2-based authentication, which is expected to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and phishing. As of Tuesday, 90% of daily users had already set up a FIDO2 passkey. The company plans to make this login method mandatory in the future, but has not announced a timeframe.

Previous attacks on Rakuten services

Last month, two other businesses in the Rakuten group also reported cyberattacks. At Rakuten Drive, data from more than 15,000 accounts, including photos and documents, may have been disclosed due to unauthorized access that lasted from January 29 to September 17. Rakuten Travel reported two separate incidents in September and October, as a result of which names, email addresses and phone numbers of more than 2.6 million accounts were accessible.

Rakuten Group shares fell by more than 7% on Wednesday morning before partially recovering their losses.

Read us on