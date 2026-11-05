BT cuts nearly 8,000 jobs — The Guardian

British telecommunications group BT has cut 7,731 jobs since the end of March, reducing its workforce to 90,000 employees excluding its international business. The Guardian reports. The company’s international division is planned to be spun off into a joint venture with US telecommunications company Verizon.

Two years ago, BT’s total workforce, including contractors, amounted to about 130,000 people. The largest number of cuts came at Openreach, the division building the fibre-optic network, as the pace of its rollout is slowing. The cuts are also part of a programme aimed at reducing costs by billions of pounds by 2030.

Profit and savings targets

In the six months to the end of September, BT’s pre-tax profit rose by 12% to £1.1 billion. During morning trading on Thursday, the company’s London-listed shares were up 6%, reaching their highest level in five years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

BT chief executive Allison Kirkby, who took office in February 2024, said this year that the cost-cutting target had been raised from £3 billion by 2029 to £3.7 billion by 2030. The company expects its workforce to stand at between 75,000 and 80,000 employees at the end of the decade. In 2023, BT said that the introduction of artificial intelligence could lead to the elimination of around 10,000 equivalent positions.

Network and the TalkTalk deal

BT told investors of record demand for Openreach’s full-fibre network, which already covers 24.1 million households. The company plans to raise this figure to 25 million by the end of the year. According to Enders Analysis, BT is the UK’s largest broadband internet provider, with a market share of around 30%.

Kirkby also oversaw a deal to acquire smaller competitor TalkTalk for £400 million. She did not disclose plans for the business, as the deal is still under regulatory review. TalkTalk employs about 900 people, and the deal secured the provision of telecommunications services to 2.5 million households as well as important public institutions, including hospitals and schools.

Read us on