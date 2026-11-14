UK construction PMI falls to 43.6 — Cyprus Mail

In the United Kingdom, business activity in the construction sector contracted in October at the fastest pace since June. The S&P Global UK Construction PMI fell to 43.6 points from 46.1 points in September, Cyprus Mail reports. The figure was below all forecasts by economists surveyed by Reuters: the median estimate had expected it to remain unchanged.

Decline in residential construction

A PMI reading below 50 points indicates a contraction in activity. The UK construction PMI has remained below this threshold for nearly two years. Activity also declined in civil engineering and the commercial sector, but the worst situation was in residential construction.

This segment recorded the steepest decline in activity since December 2025. Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said construction companies cited pressure from rising borrowing costs, weak consumer confidence and high economic uncertainty.

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Costs are rising

At the same time, companies reported strong demand for data centre projects, as well as increased workloads in the energy and utilities sectors. The input cost index rose by more than 10 points over the month and reached its highest level since June. Respondents linked this to fuel surcharges and energy costs.

Business optimism fell to its lowest level since May. At the same time, the composite PMI, which covers construction, manufacturing and services, rose to 52.1 points in October from 51.5 points in September, marking the highest reading since February.

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