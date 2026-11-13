Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Balochistan province Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that a separate security unit has been created to protect the Mineral Corridor. A new wing of the Frontier Corps is also being formed to ensure the security of investors in the province, including in the corridor area, Dawn reports.

Guarantees for investors

At the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad, Bugti assured national and foreign investors that the provincial authorities would provide them with safe working conditions, comprehensive security and one-window services. According to him, the government also intends to remove bureaucratic obstacles for businesses.

The official said that the federal and provincial authorities are committed to maintaining law and order, and that security agencies have the necessary capabilities to do so. He stressed that the government seeks to gain the trust and support of the local population, which, he said, is a key factor for both investment and security.

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Projects in Balochistan

Bugti cited the Reko Diq project as an example, saying that it is expected to begin operations in 2029. He also claims that after Barrick Gold left the project, the company’s camp stood empty for more than ten years, but after its return, not even a T-shirt or a tea cup had disappeared from it.

The chief minister said that he expects positive news on oil and gas reserves in the Saruna area in the coming months. In his assessment, the potential reserves there could exceed the resources of the historic Sui gas field, which has played a role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs for more than seven decades.

The provincial and federal authorities plan to establish the Fertiliser City project in Sui. Bugti noted that there is gas with low calorific value there that can be used in industry and agriculture, and invited investors to participate in this and other industrial and mineral projects.

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