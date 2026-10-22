El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced the start of a military operation in Haiti to rescue four Salvadoran aviation technicians being held hostage. He threatened Haitian armed groups with a broader military operation if the men are not returned alive.

Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a post by Bukele on social media platform X. According to the president, Wednesday's operation is only the beginning, and the authorities' priority is to bring the technicians home alive and unharmed.

Statement by the President of El Salvador

Bukele claims that the technicians were abducted while returning from a supermarket after buying groceries. He stressed that the Salvadorans were working on an international mission conducting medical evacuations and saving lives, rather than taking part in combat operations.

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The president also mentioned his government's fight against criminal gangs in El Salvador and said that Haitian groups can still avoid escalation.

Ambush near Port-au-Prince

The four technicians were involved in international forces countering gang groups that support Haitian security forces. They disappeared after a Sunday ambush near Croix-des-Bouquets, close to the capital, Port-au-Prince: their armored vehicle came under fire and was hit by explosives. The vehicle caught fire, while fighting in the area is complicating the search for the men.

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