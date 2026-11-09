In Margaret River in southwestern Australia, a bouquet of invasive weeds received the award for best exhibit at a local agricultural show. The arrangement was presented by the conservation organisation Nature Conservation Margaret River to draw attention to the harm non-native plants cause to local ecosystems, ABC News Australia reports.

Award for a weed arrangement

The bouquet included arum lilies, English ivy, watsonia, Flinders Ranges wattle, agapanthus, periwinkle and Victorian tea tree. The work received awards in the mixed weeds category and was also named the show’s best exhibit.

Margaret River Agricultural Show vice-president Julie Kirby said that a record 200 floral exhibits were entered in this year’s competition across different categories, including roses, wedding bouquets, mixed arrangements, floral art and weed arrangements. According to her, accredited judges from the Western Australian Horticultural Council highly praised the arrangement’s design, execution, colour harmony and condition.

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Attention to invasive plants

Nature Conservation Margaret River biodiversity officer Obelia Walker said she had not expected the top award. The organisation used the competition as an opportunity to tell the community about plants that displace native species and can spread from home gardens into natural areas.

After the show, the bouquet was safely disposed of to prevent the spread of seeds. Arum lily, considered one of the country’s most destructive weeds, was banned from sale in Western Australia more than 20 years ago. At the same time, more than 3,000 private landowners have already sought help to eradicate it from their properties.

According to Walker, invasive plants often spread successfully because they have no natural enemies. She urged gardeners to choose plants for their properties more carefully in order not to contribute to potentially dangerous species entering the natural environment.

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