The Bundesbank has warned that risks to Germany’s financial stability remain elevated due to geopolitical tensions, high asset valuations and increasing pressure on corporate borrowers. This is stated in the German central bank’s 2026 Financial Stability Report, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Bundesbank noted that the country’s financial system remains resilient but has vulnerabilities related to real estate financing, rising public debt and the growing role of private lending. The bank also warned that artificial intelligence and hybrid threats increase the risk of cyberattacks on critical financial services.

Bundesbank Executive Board member Michael Theurer, presenting the document in Frankfurt, said financial institutions need sufficient resilience, available capital buffers and reliable data to withstand new shocks. He also warned that high valuations of shares and corporate bonds amid low risk premiums could make markets vulnerable to a sudden shift in investor sentiment and a disorderly fall in prices.

Pressure on companies and banks

According to the Bundesbank, the difficulties faced by German companies are increasingly affecting the banking sector. The monthly number of corporate bankruptcies has reached its highest level since 2014. The problems are compounded by rising financing costs, particularly for businesses refinancing loans taken out during the period of low interest rates.

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Banks currently maintain high net interest income, as well as strong capital and liquidity positions. At the same time, the central bank noted that a sharp deterioration in economic and financial conditions could increase pressure on the sector.

Risks in the real estate market

The Bundesbank paid particular attention to residential lending. Nearly 40% of new residential loans in the second quarter were loans whose amount exceeded 90% of the property’s value. In nearly 11% of cases, the loan amount exceeded the value of the financed property.

Risks in the commercial real estate segment also remain elevated. A potential increase in interest rates and selling pressure from real estate funds could lead to further price declines. Since mid-2023, outflows from open German real estate funds have increased, prompting some of them to suspend or restrict unit redemptions. The Bundesbank also called for strengthening data sharing and supervision of investment funds and private lending, as well as reducing the concentration of banks’ investments in the debt obligations of individual states.

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