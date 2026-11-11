Germany’s Bundestag is due to vote on Friday on a reform that would expand the powers of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV). The bill provides that the intelligence services will be able not only to collect and analyse data, but also to more actively counter sabotage, cyberattacks and foreign interference, Anadolu Agency reports.

New operational capabilities

Under the plans of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, the BND will be able to conduct cyber operations abroad. Examples cited by the government include infiltrating the computer systems of a drone manufacturing company or a chemical weapons laboratory, as well as disabling servers used by state-backed hackers.

For the BfV, which is responsible for domestic intelligence, the proposed capabilities are limited to interventions involving facilities and equipment and do not provide for the use of coercion against people. The reform is also intended to expand the collection, storage and analysis of information, including through the use of artificial intelligence.

Under the proposal, the BND will be able to retain intercepted communication content for up to six months and metadata — including information on the time and duration of communications — for up to 12 months without prior review. The government believes this will help analyse previously collected data after an attack or another crisis.

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Objections from the opposition and lawyers

Critics of the reform warn that it could blur the post-war principle of the separation of powers: intelligence services collect information, while police use coercive measures. The German Bar Association said the changes could endanger the constitutionally defined distinction between intelligence services and the police.

Green Party lawmaker Konstantin von Notz said the new rules could allow intelligence officers to act in relation to citizens without the level of transparency and judicial oversight applied to the police. Free Democratic Party leader Wolfgang Kubicki called the initiative a historic breach of a taboo. Left Party representative Clara Bünger spoke out against granting intelligence services powers to intervene, conduct sabotage and carry out retaliatory cyberattacks.

The Bar Association also expressed concern about protecting confidential correspondence between lawyers and clients. In its view, the proposed rules could allow the collection of communications related to routine legal work, even if the lawyer is not suspected of a crime.

Government arguments

Head of the Federal Chancellery Nina Warken said Germany faces constant hybrid attacks, so its intelligence services need broader powers and modern operational capabilities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also justifies the reform by the need to more actively counter sabotage, espionage, covert foreign operations and extremist violence.

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