The Bundestag has approved a bill that would allow German customs authorities to temporarily freeze crypto assets and other property worth more than €100,000 if justified doubts arise about their lawful origin. A criminal case would not need to be opened first for such a step, CoinDesk reports.

The decision still requires approval by the upper house

The lower house of parliament adopted the document on November 12 as part of broader measures to combat money laundering and organized crime. The new rules will apply not only to digital assets but to all expensive property of unclear origin. The bill must still be considered by the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament. The planned effective date is January 1.

Under the initiative, customs officers will be able to initially freeze suspicious assets for 30 days. A court may extend this period by another 150 days. Final confiscation of property will require a court decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism from legal associations

Germany’s Federal Bar Association opposed the bill. It believes that the proposed provisions give authorities excessively broad latitude for doubts regarding the manner in which assets were acquired. The organization warned that the absence of documents, including for inherited property, should not automatically be considered proof of unlawful origin.

The German Bar Association also criticized the expansion of customs powers and the transfer of police functions to it. Andrew Whitworth, founder of consulting company Global Policy, noted that the practical question for crypto asset owners will be what specific evidence of the lawful origin of property will be considered sufficient. According to him, this issue will be decided by Germany’s national financial courts, rather than by EU rules on crypto assets.

Read us on