In Germany, the Bundestag has approved tougher liability for the use of so-called knockout drops for rape or robbery. The reform provides for a minimum sentence of five years in prison, Der Spiegel reports.

The CDU/CSU, SPD, Left Party and Greens parliamentary groups voted for the reform. Representatives of the AfD abstained. Knockout drops are substances usually administered secretly to a victim; they can quickly cause dizziness, helplessness or loss of consciousness.

Response to a court ruling

The legislative changes were a response to a 2024 ruling by Germany's Federal Court of Justice. At the time, the court ruled that knockout drops could not be considered a dangerous instrument under criminal law. As a result, the minimum sentence in such cases had previously been three years rather than five.

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The reform is intended to equate the use of such substances with the use of a weapon or dangerous instrument. SPD deputy parliamentary group chair Sonja Eichwede said that using knockout drops for rape is a particularly serious crime. CSU lawmaker Susanne Hierl called this method of deliberately depriving a person of the ability to resist particularly cruel.

Detection of substances

Investigations into such crimes are complicated by the short period during which the substances can be detected in the body — often only a few hours. Left Party representative Luke Goss called for not limiting efforts to tougher sanctions, but also strengthening awareness work. Greens representative Lena Gumnior said there was a lack of accessible help centers and reliable support structures for victims.

According to the victim support organization Weißer Ring, up to 200 different substances can be used for such acts. Common ones include GHB and GBL, with GBL converting into GHB in the body. These substances can cause dizziness, nausea, memory loss and loss of consciousness, and in large doses, respiratory problems.

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