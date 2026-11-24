In Germany, the Bundestag will this week conclude its consideration of the draft federal budget for 2027, which envisages spending of €560 billion. Since Tuesday, lawmakers have been discussing the budgets of individual ministries, while adoption of the entire budget is planned for Friday, Tagesschau reports.

The government cannot spend funds without parliamentary approval. On Wednesday morning, the Bundestag’s Budget Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting to make final amendments to the draft. In particular, the document is expected to include a reduction in the electricity tax.

Dispute over the tax burden

Christian Social Union leader Markus Söder is also demanding full compensation for so-called cold progression. This refers to a situation where a salary increase only covers inflation, but because a worker moves into a higher tax bracket, they pay more taxes.

The CDU/CSU alliance has long advocated full compensation for this effect through adjustments to tax rates. At the same time, this would reduce tax revenues for Germany’s federal states. North Rhine-Westphalia Minister-President Hendrik Wüst previously called compensation desirable but unfeasible. Green Party chairwoman Franziska Brantner criticized Söder’s new initiative, calling it irresponsible.

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The largest spending is on social policy

Labour and social policy will become the largest section of the budget. Labour Minister Alexander Schweitzer will be able to spend around €203 billion: approximately €58 billion is allocated for labour-market-related expenditures, mainly for basic social security, and another €143 billion for pension insurance and basic old-age provision.

At the final stage of budget preparation, the coalition reduced the federal contribution to pension insurance by almost €2 billion. Peter Bofinger, a professor of economics at the University of Würzburg, criticized the decision, saying it shifts the financing of the federal budget onto pension contribution payers.

The culmination of budget week will be the general debate on the budget of the chancellor and the Federal Chancellery on Wednesday. Government borrowing is expected to be one of the main issues: overall, the government plans to take on more than €210 billion in new debt in 2027.

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