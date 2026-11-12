In Germany, the Bundestag passed a law expanding the powers of customs authorities in the fight against international money laundering and organised crime. The parliamentary groups of the Union and the SPD, as well as Alternative for Germany, voted in favour of the law. The Left Party opposed it, while Alliance 90/The Greens abstained, Der Spiegel reports.

Asset checks without suspicion of a crime

A key provision of the law is a new mechanism for administrative investigation and asset preservation. It may be applied even without the initial suspicion required for criminal proceedings if there are reasonable doubts about the lawful origin of property.

Under the bill, assets worth more than €100,000 will generally be considered substantial. A threshold of €50,000 has been set for property subject to registration, including real estate and vehicles. The final decision on property confiscation will be made by a financial court sitting as a panel of several judges.

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Expected revenue and strengthened units

According to calculations cited in the bill, the new powers could generate around €308 million in annual revenue from 2028. The estimate takes into account assets including real estate, luxury cars, works of art and crypto-assets, and is based on the assumption that approximately half of the procedures will be successful.

According to estimates cited in the report, around €100 billion in illicit funds are laundered in Germany every year. SPD lawmaker Ingo Vogel said in parliament that countering criminal structures requires targeting their financial flows, property and economic power.

The law also provides for the merger of investigative units, increased staffing and funding for the financial control unit for illegal employment, and improved data exchange between authorities. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that artificial intelligence will be used to analyse data.

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