In Germany, the Bundestag has adopted a major reform of intelligence legislation that expands the powers of the services in countering espionage, terrorism and sabotage. A total of 309 lawmakers voted in favor, 190 against, while another 71 abstained, Der Spiegel reports.

New tools for intelligence services

Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) will receive additional capabilities to monitor telecommunications and match biometric data. The BfV, which previously was primarily tasked with gathering information and conducting surveillance, will, under certain conditions, be able to secretly enter homes and take action against explosives or weapons.

The authority to detain people and conduct overt searches will remain with the police. The legality of individual measures will be reviewed in advance by a special body that will include former judges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

BND powers abroad

The BND, which is responsible for foreign intelligence, will also receive powers for operational intervention. In particular, the service will be able to disable servers of state hacker groups abroad.

The CDU/CSU and SPD coalition explains the reform by the growing threats from foreign intelligence services, primarily Russia, China and Iran. According to its plan, the changes are intended to reduce Germany’s dependence on intelligence obtained from friendly states.

The opposition says the reform abolishes the division between the police and intelligence services. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the law a “reform of the century” and stated that Germany is a target of hybrid threats, terrorism, extremism and the activities of foreign states.

Read us on