The Bundestag has approved Germany’s federal budget for 2027, which provides for spending of €555.9 billion. This is €31.4 billion more than in 2026. Following the final vote, ministries will be able to use the approved funds from January, Tagesschau reports.

The largest expenditures are for social affairs and defense

The largest budget will go to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs — €203.3 billion, nearly €6 billion more than in 2026. This ministry will account for 36.2% of all federal spending.

The regular budget of the Ministry of Defense will amount to €109.7 billion. In addition, another €29.9 billion is allocated from the Bundeswehr special fund. Total defense spending will reach €139.6 billion — approximately €31 billion more than last year.

€25.35 billion is allocated for transport, which is €2.55 billion less than in 2026. The Ministry of Research, Technology and Space will receive €21.97 billion, while the Ministry of the Interior will receive €16.81 billion, approximately €1 billion more than this year’s figure.

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Cuts for healthcare and development

The budget of the Ministry of Health will decrease from €21.77 billion in 2026 to €15.12 billion in 2027. The budget of the Ministry of Education, Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth will amount to €15.93 billion, compared with €16.66 billion a year earlier.

€9.58 billion will be allocated for economic cooperation and development — 4.7% less than in 2026. Spending by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will decrease slightly to €5.99 billion, while the budget of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy will amount to €5.65 billion, approximately €250 million less than last year.

At the same time, the budget of the Chancellor’s Office will increase to €5.38 billion. The Ministry of Digitalization and State Modernization will receive €1.52 billion, while the Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection will receive €1.22 billion, almost the same as this year.

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