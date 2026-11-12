Bundestag approves new cyber defense powers — Anadolu Agency

In Germany, the Bundestag has approved a bill that grants security agencies broader powers to protect against cyberattacks. The initiative was supported by the governing alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, as well as the coalition’s junior partner, the Social Democratic Party.

Tools to counter cyberattacks

The bill provides additional tools for the Federal Office for Information Security, the Federal Police and the Federal Criminal Police Office. They will be able to prohibit the operation of information systems considered threatening, redirect data flows, and gain access to data, delete it or alter it.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told lawmakers that Germany is expanding its capabilities in cyberspace. According to him, active cyber defense should become one of the key elements of the country’s security architecture to counter hybrid threats, actions by foreign states and cyberattacks, Anadolu Agency reports.

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Opposition criticism and the Bundesrat

Opposition parties, including Alternative for Germany, the Left and the Greens, voted against the document. Green lawmaker Konstantin von Notz criticized the bill, saying that it does not provide the necessary clarity and creates counterproductive duplicate structures.

The bill still requires approval by the upper chamber of parliament, the Bundesrat. Earlier, the Bundesrat had already called for changes to it, expressing concerns primarily about the possible burden on businesses.

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